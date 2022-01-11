Adv Auto Parts 232.05
Abbott Labs 135.69
ADM 70.48
Alliant Energy 59.79
Ameriprise 326.18
AutoZone, Inc 2,022.36
Boeing 215.99
Bank of America 49.22
BP PLC ADR 30.55
ConAgra Foods 33.98
Caterpillar 219.84
Clorox 179.61
Chevron-Texaco 127.97
Darling Int’l 67.07
Deere & Co. 380.64
Dollar General 228.60
Ennis Bus Forms 19.39
Eaton Corp 167.68
Exelon 55.62
Fastenal 60.29
General Electric 101.80
Goodyear Tire 22.16
Harley Davidson 38.80
Hewlett Packard 39.18
IBM 132.84
International Paper 48.52
Illinois Tool Works 244.13
Johnson & Johnson 171.22
JP Morgan 167.48
Kohl’s 48.98
McDonald’s Corp. 262.20
Merck & Co. 81.67
Microsoft 314.98
Pepsico 174.09
Pfizer 56.71
Principal Financial 76.82
Proctor & Gamble 158.66
Prudential 115.43
Sherwin Williams 324.55
Target 227.56
Tyson Foods 90.98
Texas Instruments 184.64
Union Pacific 246.45
US Bancorp 62.12
US Cellular 31.88
Verizon 53.60
Walt Disney Co. 157.89
Wal-Mart 144.22
Williams Co. 28.87
