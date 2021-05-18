Adv Auto Parts 200.04
Abbott Labs 116.98
ADM 67.03
Alliant Energy 57.60
Ameriprise 252.82
AutoZone, Inc 1,510.87
Boeing 227.55
Bank of America 42.16
BP PLC ADR 26.86
ConAgra Foods 37.60
Caterpillar 239.47
Clorox 181.66
Chevron-Texaco 106.10
Darling Int’l 71.69
Deere & Co. 369.69
Dollar General 204.95
Ennis Bus Forms 21.34
Eaton Corp 144.33
Exelon 45.65
Fastenal 52.40
General Electric 12.97
Goodyear Tire 19.61
Harley Davidson 50.19
Hewlett Packard 32.34
IBM 143.91
International Paper 63.42
Illinois Tool Works 232.69
Johnson & Johnson 170.45
JP Morgan 162.35
Kohl’s 61.80
McDonald’s Corp. 231.93
Merck & Co. 79.38
Microsoft 243.08
Pepsico 145.51
Pfizer 40.05
Principal Financial 65.68
Proctor & Gamble 136.32
Prudential 106.59
Sherwin Williams 283.17
Target 206.43
Tyson Foods 79.86
Texas Instruments 178.87
Union Pacific 222.44
US Bancorp 60.85
US Cellular 36.86
Verizon 57.18
Walt Disney Co. 169.68
Wal-Mart 141.91
Williams Co. 26.33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.