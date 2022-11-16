Adv Auto Parts  156.24

Abbott Labs   103.67

ADM  95.21

Ameriprise   320.78

AutoZone, Inc.   2,450.51

Boeing   172.69

Bank of America   37.36

BP PLC ADR  33.97

ConAgra Foods   35.03

Caterpillar   232.33

Clorox   142.84

Chevron Texaco   184.98

Darling Int'l.   72.62

Deere & Co.  406.48

Dollar General  256.29

Walt Disney Co.   93.99

Ennis Business Forms  22.40

Eaton Corp.   161.82

Exelon   38.06

Fastenal   51.76

General Electric   84.93

Goodyear Tire  10.77

Harley Davidson   46.76

Hewlett Packard 15.25

IBM   144.56

International Paper   35.80

Illinois Tool Works   227.65

JP Morgan  55.18

Johnson & Johnson   173.63

Kohl's 29.82

Alliant Energy   54.51

McDonald's Corp.   272.73

Merck & Co.  100.01

Microsoft   241.73

Pepisco   178.33

Pfizer 48.08

Principal Financial 92.91

Proctor & Gamble   141.90

Prudential   107.71

Sherwin Williams   240.81

Target  155.47

Tyson Foods  64.60

Texas Instruments   173.46

Union Pacific   212.35

US Bancorp   42.93

US Cellular   22.75

Verizon  37.91

Williams. Co.   33.77

Wal-Mart   148.50

Tags

Trending Video