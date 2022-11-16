Adv Auto Parts 156.24
Abbott Labs 103.67
ADM 95.21
Ameriprise 320.78
AutoZone, Inc. 2,450.51
Boeing 172.69
Bank of America 37.36
BP PLC ADR 33.97
ConAgra Foods 35.03
Caterpillar 232.33
Clorox 142.84
Chevron Texaco 184.98
Darling Int'l. 72.62
Deere & Co. 406.48
Dollar General 256.29
Walt Disney Co. 93.99
Ennis Business Forms 22.40
Eaton Corp. 161.82
Exelon 38.06
Fastenal 51.76
General Electric 84.93
Goodyear Tire 10.77
Harley Davidson 46.76
Hewlett Packard 15.25
IBM 144.56
International Paper 35.80
Illinois Tool Works 227.65
JP Morgan 55.18
Johnson & Johnson 173.63
Kohl's 29.82
Alliant Energy 54.51
McDonald's Corp. 272.73
Merck & Co. 100.01
Microsoft 241.73
Pepisco 178.33
Pfizer 48.08
Principal Financial 92.91
Proctor & Gamble 141.90
Prudential 107.71
Sherwin Williams 240.81
Target 155.47
Tyson Foods 64.60
Texas Instruments 173.46
Union Pacific 212.35
US Bancorp 42.93
US Cellular 22.75
Verizon 37.91
Williams. Co. 33.77
Wal-Mart 148.50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.