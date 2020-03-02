Adv Auto Parts 132.99
Abbott Labs 81.61
ADM 38.83
Alliant Energy 55.36
Ameriprise 150.84
AutoZone, Inc 1,048.13
Boeing 288.98
Bank of America 29.38
BP PLC ADR 32.23
ConAgra Foods 28.23
Caterpillar 127.59
Clorox 172.03
ChevronTexaco 96.68
Darling Int’l 26.36
Deere & Co. 163.82
Dollar General 159.61
Ennis Bus Forms 20.60
Eaton Corp 95.68
Exelon 45.43
Fastenal 35.18
General Electric 11.22
Goodyear Tire 9.49
Harley Davidson 31.07
Hewlett Packard 21.87
IBM 134.43
International Paper 38.22
Illinois Tool Works 173.22
Johnson & Johnson 139.97
JP Morgan 121.61
Kohl’s 38.44
McDonald’s Corp. 202.50
Merck & Co. 81.38
Microsoft 172.79
Pepsico 137.58
Pfizer 34.89
Principal Financial 47.08
Proctor & Gamble 119.61
Prudential 79.54
Sherwin Williams 537.35
Target 108.96
Tyson Foods 70.60
Texas Instruments 118.97
Union Pacific 160.45
US Bancorp 48.16
US Cellular 31.74
Verizon 57.33
Walt Disney Co. 119.93
Wal-Mart 115.87
Williams Co. 19.60
