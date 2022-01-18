Adv Auto Parts 237.91
Abbott Labs 126.57
ADM 71.27
Ameriprise 319.20
AutoZone, Inc 1,967.56
Boeing 225.01
Bank of America 46.26
BP PLC ADR 32.38
ConAgra Foods 35.30
Caterpillar 229.87
Clorox 181.01
ChevronTexaco 129.38
Darling Int’l 67.13
Deere & Co. 383.91
Dollar General 213.11
Walt Disney Co. 152.27
Ennis Bus Forms 19.23
Eaton Corp 166.63
Exelon 56.04
Fastenal 58.39
General Electric 102.89
Goodyear Tire 23.10
Harley Davidson 35.87
Hewlett Packard 17.32
IBM 132.94
International Paper 49.31
Illinois Tool Works 244.05
JP Morgan 61.45
Johnson & Johnson 167.10
Kohl’s 49.75
Alliant Energy 59.67
McDonald’s Corp. 256.48
Merck & Co. 81.54
Microsoft 302.65
Pepsico 173.96
Pfizer 54.11
Principal Financial 75.80
Proctor & Gamble 156.73
Prudential 115.73
Sherwin Williams 306.22
Target 220.01
Tyson Foods 93.72
Texas Instruments 182.28
Union Pacific 238.04
US Bancorp 62.19
US Cellular 31.03
Verizon 53.43
Williams Co. 29.59
Wal-Mart 142.52
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.