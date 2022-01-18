Adv Auto Parts          237.91

Abbott Labs     126.57

ADM          71.27

Ameriprise          319.20

AutoZone, Inc           1,967.56

Boeing               225.01

Bank of America           46.26

BP PLC ADR          32.38

ConAgra Foods     35.30

Caterpillar      229.87

Clorox      181.01

ChevronTexaco  129.38

Darling Int’l     67.13

Deere & Co.      383.91

Dollar General     213.11

Walt Disney Co. 152.27

Ennis Bus Forms     19.23

Eaton Corp   166.63

Exelon      56.04

Fastenal    58.39

General Electric 102.89

Goodyear Tire     23.10

Harley Davidson          35.87

Hewlett Packard     17.32

IBM    132.94

International Paper     49.31

Illinois Tool Works    244.05

JP Morgan      61.45

Johnson & Johnson     167.10

Kohl’s        49.75

Alliant Energy   59.67

McDonald’s Corp.       256.48

Merck & Co.     81.54

Microsoft      302.65

Pepsico     173.96

Pfizer     54.11

Principal Financial      75.80

Proctor & Gamble      156.73

Prudential     115.73

Sherwin Williams     306.22

Target      220.01

Tyson Foods    93.72

Texas Instruments    182.28

Union Pacific      238.04

US Bancorp      62.19

US Cellular    31.03

Verizon     53.43

Williams Co.   29.59

Wal-Mart      142.52

Tags

Trending Video