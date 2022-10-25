Adv Auto Parts 181.58
Abbott Labs 97.95
ADM 91.14
Ameriprise 278.27
AutoZone, Inc. 2,439.89
Boeing 146.65
Bank of America 35.39
BP PLC ADR 32.08
ConAgra Foods 35.04
Caterpillar 194.89
Clorox 140.46
Chevron Texaco 174.93
Darling Int’l. 75.86
Deere & Co. 391.71
Dollar General 250.46
Walt Disney Co. 104.36
Ennis Business Forms 21.82
Eaton Corp. 146.05
Exelon 37.76
Fastenal 47.20
General Electric 73.00
Goodyear Tire 12.13
Harley Davidson 37.11
Hewlett Packard 13.85
IBM 132.93
International Paper 33.44
Illinois Tool Works 205.87
JP Morgan 53.45
Johnson & Johnson 170.71
Kohl’s 30.24
Alliant Energy 50.72
McDonald’s Corp. 255.73
Merck & Co. 97.71
Microsoft 250.66
Pepisco 178.27
Pfizer 45.59
Principal Financial 80.14
Proctor & Gamble 130.86
Prudential 101.47
Sherwin Williams 220.20
Target 165.80
Tyson Foods 67.05
Texas Instruments 162.16
Union Pacific 194.67
US Bancorp 42.01
US Cellular 29.66
Verizon 36.43
Williams. Co. 31.85
Wal-Mart 140.07
