Adv Auto Parts   208.18

Abbott Labs   121.20

ADM   83.78

Ameriprise   299.90

AutoZone, Inc.   1,945.30

Boeing   190.19

Bank of America   43.03

BP PLC ADR   29.04

ConAgra Foods   32.06

Caterpillar   221.70

Clorox   132.83

Chevron Texaco   160.44

Darling Int'l.   74.59

Deere & Co.   406.15

Dollar General   221.94

Walt Disney Co.   139.47

Ennis Business Forms   18.56

Eaton Corp.   154.69

Exelon   43.45

Fastenal   57.14

General Electric   95.53

Goodyear Tire   14.21

Harley Davidson   39.10

Hewlett Packard 16.72

IBM   127.96

International Paper   44.97

Illinois Tool Works   211.38

JP Morgan   60.70

Johnson & Johnson   176.80

Kohl's   62.53

Alliant Energy   60.98

McDonald's Corp.   237.47

Merck & Co.   78.94

Microsoft   295.22

Pepisco   160.94

Pfizer   54.24

Principal Financial   70.04

Proctor & Gamble   150.23

Prudential   115.40

Sherwin Williams   247.52

Target   220.63

Tyson Foods   88.60

Texas Instruments   178.47

Union Pacific   263.56

US Bancorp   56.65

US Cellular  30.40

Verizon   52.36

Williams. Co.   31.53

Wal-Mart   145.01

Trending Video