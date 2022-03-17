Adv Auto Parts 208.18
Abbott Labs 121.20
ADM 83.78
Ameriprise 299.90
AutoZone, Inc. 1,945.30
Boeing 190.19
Bank of America 43.03
BP PLC ADR 29.04
ConAgra Foods 32.06
Caterpillar 221.70
Clorox 132.83
Chevron Texaco 160.44
Darling Int'l. 74.59
Deere & Co. 406.15
Dollar General 221.94
Walt Disney Co. 139.47
Ennis Business Forms 18.56
Eaton Corp. 154.69
Exelon 43.45
Fastenal 57.14
General Electric 95.53
Goodyear Tire 14.21
Harley Davidson 39.10
Hewlett Packard 16.72
IBM 127.96
International Paper 44.97
Illinois Tool Works 211.38
JP Morgan 60.70
Johnson & Johnson 176.80
Kohl's 62.53
Alliant Energy 60.98
McDonald's Corp. 237.47
Merck & Co. 78.94
Microsoft 295.22
Pepisco 160.94
Pfizer 54.24
Principal Financial 70.04
Proctor & Gamble 150.23
Prudential 115.40
Sherwin Williams 247.52
Target 220.63
Tyson Foods 88.60
Texas Instruments 178.47
Union Pacific 263.56
US Bancorp 56.65
US Cellular 30.40
Verizon 52.36
Williams. Co. 31.53
Wal-Mart 145.01
