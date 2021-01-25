Adv Auto Parts 159.66
Abbott Labs 114.72
ADM 53.09
Alliant Energy 50.50
Ameriprise 211.61
AutoZone, Inc 1,196.04
Boeing 203.36
Bank of America 31.16
BP PLC ADR 23.07
ConAgra Foods 34.96
Caterpillar 187.34
Clorox 211.96
ChevronTexaco 90.90
Darling Int’l 66.54
Deere & Co. 298.20
Dollar General 206.57
Ennis Bus Forms 18.96
Eaton Corp 121.82
Exelon 43.35
Fastenal 48.13
General Electric 10.99
Goodyear Tire 11.17
Harley Davidson 39.94
Hewlett Packard 25.02
IBM 118.58
International Paper 51.83
Illinois Tool Works 202.32
Johnson & Johnson 165.98
JP Morgan 132.12
Kohl’s 44.93
McDonald’s Corp. 213.34
Merck & Co. 81.15
Microsoft 229.53
Pepsico 140.18
Pfizer 37.28
Principal Financial 53.04
Proctor & Gamble 132.24
Prudential 81.96
Sherwin Williams 734.28
Target 190.15
Tyson Foods 66.60
Texas Instruments 172.92
Union Pacific 206.46
US Bancorp 45.76
US Cellular 33.77
Verizon 58.42
Walt Disney Co. 171.89
Wal-Mart 146.20
Williams Co. 21.66
