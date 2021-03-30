Adv Auto Parts 186.07
Abbott Labs 119.75
ADM 57.90
Alliant Energy 54.16
Ameriprise 232.80
AutoZone, Inc 1,425.36
Boeing 252.01
Bank of America 38.99
BP PLC ADR 24.88
ConAgra Foods 38.32
Caterpillar 233.08
Clorox 193.84
ChevronTexaco 105.93
Darling Int’l 73.00
Deere & Co. 373.92
Dollar General 201.75
Ennis Bus Forms 21.26
Eaton Corp 139.66
Exelon 43.50
Fastenal 50.62
General Electric 13.30
Goodyear Tire 17.60
Harley Davidson 37.53
Hewlett Packard 31.56
IBM 134.72
International Paper 55.00
Illinois Tool Works 224.76
Johnson & Johnson 165.01
JP Morgan 154.48
Kohl’s 59.48
McDonald’s Corp. 224.98
Merck & Co. 76.96
Microsoft 231.85
Pepsico 142.54
Pfizer 36.11
Principal Financial 60.64
Proctor & Gamble 135.45
Prudential 92.08
Sherwin Williams 746.22
Target 199.65
Tyson Foods 75.95
Texas Instruments 185.94
Union Pacific 221.13
US Bancorp 55.87
US Cellular 36.18
Verizon 58.59
Walt Disney Co. 185.53
Wal-Mart 135.74
Williams Co. 23.68
