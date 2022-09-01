Adv Auto Parts 172.14
Abbott Labs 104.84
ADM 87.56
Ameriprise 269.16
AutoZone, Inc. 2,145.59
Boeing 153.66
Bank of America 33.47
BP PLC ADR 30.59
ConAgra Foods 34.30
Caterpillar 182.44
Clorox 145.87
Chevron Texaco 155.53
Darling Int'l. 75.29
Deere & Co. 363.77
Dollar General 242.78
Walt Disney Co. 112.53
Ennis Business Forms 21.10
Eaton Corp. 138.79
Exelon 44.45
Fastenal 50.95
General Electric 73.13
Goodyear Tire 13.81
Harley Davidson 38.23
Hewlett Packard 13.36
IBM 129.66
International Paper 41.31
Illinois Tool Works 197.27
JP Morgan 55.08
Johnson & Johnson 165.34
Kohl's 28.37
Alliant Energy 62.06
McDonald's Corp. 256.47
Merck & Co. 87.15
Microsoft 260.40
Pepisco 172.85
Pfizer 46.63
Principal Financial 74.68
Proctor & Gamble 139.64
Prudential 94.99
Sherwin Williams 232.33
Target 164.84
Tyson Foods 74.82
Texas Instruments 166.16
Union Pacific 226.08
US Bancorp 45.88
US Cellular 28.75
Verizon 41.82
Williams. Co. 33.58
Wal-Mart 134.48
