Adv Auto Parts 194.80
Abbott Labs 105.75
ADM 67.88
Alliant Energy 56.99
Ameriprise 262.37
AutoZone, Inc 1,413.67
Boeing 254.83
Bank of America 42.92
BP PLC ADR 27.01
ConAgra Foods 38.19
Caterpillar 242.67
Clorox 176.77
Chevron-Texaco 106.60
Darling Int’l 71.38
Deere & Co. 364.50
Dollar General 201.68
Ennis Bus Forms 21.12
Eaton Corp 146.37
Exelon 45.14
Fastenal 52.54
General Electric 14.15
Goodyear Tire 20.42
Harley Davidson 48.42
Hewlett Packard 29.97
IBM 144.16
International Paper 63.84
Illinois Tool Works 233.38
Johnson & Johnson 165.53
JP Morgan 166.08
Kohl’s 55.74
McDonald’s Corp. 233.09
Merck & Co. 75.25
Microsoft 247.40
Pepsico 147.63
Pfizer 38.49
Principal Financial 66.23
Proctor & Gamble 132.90
Prudential 108.47
Sherwin Williams 283.03
Target 227.10
Tyson Foods 80.17
Texas Instruments 189.00
Union Pacific 225.21
US Bancorp 60.97
US Cellular 38.53
Verizon 56.41
Walt Disney Co. 178.84
Wal-Mart 141.61
Williams Co. 26.91
