Adv Auto Parts 157.28
Abbott Labs 124.03
ADM 53.30
Alliant Energy 49.68
Ameriprise 211.06
AutoZone, Inc 1,220.43
Boeing 207.93
Bank of America 32.37
BP PLC ADR 20.81
ConAgra Foods 34.62
Caterpillar 193.00
Clorox 191.25
ChevronTexaco 89.26
Darling Int’l 67.74
Deere & Co. 309.24
Dollar General 193.82
Ennis Bus Forms 19.12
Eaton Corp 121.94
Exelon 43.68
Fastenal 47.30
General Electric 11.40
Goodyear Tire 12.56
Harley Davidson 33.69
Hewlett Packard 26.15
IBM 121.79
International Paper 47.03
Illinois Tool Works 202.19
Johnson & Johnson 164.45
JP Morgan 137.98
Kohl’s 49.53
McDonald’s Corp. 212.58
Merck & Co. 75.80
Microsoft 242.20
Pepsico 140.96
Pfizer 34.92
Principal Financial 52.61
Proctor & Gamble 129.57
Prudential 80.16
Sherwin Williams 716.58
Target 188.86
Tyson Foods 66.18
Texas Instruments 169.93
Union Pacific 204.20
US Bancorp 46.35
US Cellular 33.54
Verizon 55.32
Walt Disney Co. 181.16
Wal-Mart 144.36
Williams Co. 22.09
