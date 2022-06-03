Adv Auto Parts 190.73
Abbott Labs 116.57
ADM 87.91
Ameriprise 271.35
AutoZone, Inc. 2,058.04
Boeing 139.25
Bank of America 36.19
BP PLC ADR 32.98
ConAgra Foods 32.00
Caterpillar 222.90
Clorox 138.88
Chevron Texaco 177.60
Darling Int'l. 83.78
Deere & Co. 361.00
Dollar General 226.95
Walt Disney Co. 108.67
Ennis Business Forms 17.97
Eaton Corp. 140.35
Exelon 48.73
Fastenal 54.44
General Electric 76.97
Goodyear Tire 13.22
Harley Davidson 34.93
Hewlett Packard 15.08
IBM 141.18
International Paper 47.09
Illinois Tool Works 207.83
JP Morgan 57.57
Johnson & Johnson 176.42
Kohl's 41.48
Alliant Energy 62.11
McDonald's Corp. 248.36
Merck & Co. 89.91
Microsoft 270.02
Pepisco 164.85
Pfizer 53.20
Principal Financial70.88
Proctor & Gamble 145.89
Prudential 103.96
Sherwin Williams 268.88
Target 161.04
Tyson Foods 87.41
Texas Instruments 172.33
Union Pacific 224.00
US Bancorp 51.94
US Cellular 29.89
Verizon 50.81
Williams. Co. 37.51
Wal-Mart 99.09
