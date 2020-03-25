Adv Auto Parts          90.27

Abbott Labs     70.57

ADM          32.69

Alliant Energy   44.18

Ameriprise          103.39

AutoZone, Inc           858.42

Boeing               158.64

Bank of America           21.11

BP PLC ADR          24.31

ConAgra Foods     26.08

Caterpillar      104.40

Clorox      165.94

ChevronTexaco  69.28

Darling Int’l     17.72

Deere & Co.      128.49

Dollar General     137.08

Ennis Bus Forms     16.71

Eaton Corp   74.64

Exelon      34.55

Fastenal    30.23

General Electric 7.56

Goodyear Tire     6.13

Harley Davidson          20.56

Hewlett Packard     15.30

IBM    106.30

International Paper     28.80

Illinois Tool Works    143.46

Johnson & Johnson     119.54

JP Morgan      91.75

Kohl’s        17.70

McDonald’s Corp.       162.86

Merck & Co.     68.19

Microsoft      146.92

Pepsico     112.50

Pfizer     29.75

Principal Financial      32.59

Proctor & Gamble      100.99

Prudential     51.48

Sherwin Williams     458.94

Target      90.93

Tyson Foods    63.14

Texas Instruments    99.16

Union Pacific      132.96

US Bancorp      32.03

US Cellular    28.73

Verizon     50.07

Walt Disney Co. 100.74

Wal-Mart      109.03

Williams Co.   13.40

