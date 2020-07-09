Adv Auto Parts 133.75
Abbott Labs 93.67
ADM 37.81
Alliant Energy 48.25
Ameriprise 143.29
AutoZone, Inc 1,107.76
Boeing 173.28
Bank of America 22.77
BP PLC ADR 22.05
ConAgra Foods 35.60
Caterpillar 125.73
Clorox 229.50
ChevronTexaco 82.74
Darling Int’l 23.25
Deere & Co. 157.65
Dollar General 189.74
Ennis Bus Forms 16.28
Eaton Corp 85.64
Exelon 36.62
Fastenal 43.10
General Electric 6.58
Goodyear Tire 8.55
Harley Davidson 25.75
Hewlett Packard 16.41
IBM 115.71
International Paper 33.11
Illinois Tool Works 173.29
Johnson & Johnson 142.49
JP Morgan 91.28
Kohl’s 20.61
McDonald’s Corp. 184.33
Merck & Co. 76.69
Microsoft 214.32
Pepsico 132.71
Pfizer 33.46
Principal Financial 39.86
Proctor & Gamble 122.48
Prudential 58.03
Sherwin Williams 579.69
Target 117.90
Tyson Foods 55.58
Texas Instruments 130.43
Union Pacific 165.99
US Bancorp 34.22
US Cellular 30.38
Verizon 53.94
Walt Disney Co. 116.81
Wal-Mart 127.75
Williams Co. 18.27
