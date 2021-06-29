Adv Auto Parts 205.30
Abbott Labs 117.21
ADM 60.60
Alliant Energy 55.74
Ameriprise 248.19
AutoZone, Inc 1,491.70
Boeing 235.76
Bank of America 40.89
BP PLC ADR 26.27
ConAgra Foods 35.96
Caterpillar 215.10
Clorox 179.40
Chevron-Texaco 103.76
Darling Int’l 65.66
Deere & Co. 348.93
Dollar General 216.99
Ennis Bus Forms 21.37
Eaton Corp 146.49
Exelon 44.56
Fastenal 51.77
General Electric 13.09
Goodyear Tire 17.02
Harley Davidson 46.14
Hewlett Packard 30.14
IBM 145.55
International Paper 60.69
Illinois Tool Works 223.00
Johnson & Johnson 164.03
JP Morgan 154.14
Kohl’s 54.27
McDonald’s Corp. 230.37
Merck & Co. 77.21
Microsoft 271.40
Pepsico 146.94
Pfizer 39.10
Principal Financial 62.96
Proctor & Gamble 134.40
Prudential 101.73
Sherwin Williams 272.78
Target 241.85
Tyson Foods 73.32
Texas Instruments 192.88
Union Pacific 218.65
US Bancorp 56.66
US Cellular 35.75
Verizon 55.84
Walt Disney Co. 173.93
Wal-Mart 137.30
Williams Co. 26.14
