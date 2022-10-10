Adv Auto Parts 166.01
Abbott Labs 101.13
ADM 86.61
Ameriprise 272.83
AutoZone, Inc. 2,234.32
Boeing 131.90
Bank of America 30.66
BP PLC ADR 30.36
ConAgra Foods 33.57
Caterpillar 178.67
Clorox 125.89
Chevron Texaco 157.14
Darling Int’l. 75.13
Deere & Co. 359.48
Dollar General 239.61
Walt Disney Co. 95.16
Ennis Business Forms 20.24
Eaton Corp. 136.38
Exelon 37.81
Fastenal 46.17
General Electric 64.99
Goodyear Tire 11.04
Harley Davidson 35.30
Hewlett Packard 12.30
IBM 117.80
International Paper 31.57
Illinois Tool Works 186.28
JP Morgan 51.21
Johnson & Johnson 160.47
Kohl’s 26.95
Alliant Energy 49.87
McDonald’s Corp. 234.95
Merck & Co. 90.48
Microsoft 229.25
Pepisco 161.82
Pfizer 41.75
Principal Financial 76.12
Proctor & Gamble 123.76
Prudential 91.15
Sherwin Williams 205.75
Target 153.10
Tyson Foods 64.11
Texas Instruments 156.79
Union Pacific 194.15
US Bancorp 39.83
US Cellular 25.95
Verizon 36.62
Williams. Co. 29.53
Wal-Mart 129.32
