Adv Auto Parts 199.96
Abbott Labs 128.72
ADM 59.87
Alliant Energy 59.77
Ameriprise 266.62
AutoZone, Inc 1,549.66
Boeing 210.25
Bank of America 40.26
BP PLC ADR 24.50
ConAgra Foods 33.08
Caterpillar 205.14
Clorox 169.83
Chevron-Texaco 96.09
Darling Int’l 70.61
Deere & Co. 362.75
Dollar General 218.35
Ennis Bus Forms 18.74
Eaton Corp 160.33
Exelon 49.91
Fastenal 53.58
General Electric 101.94
Goodyear Tire 15.74
Harley Davidson 37.09
Hewlett Packard 28.00
IBM 137.01
International Paper 58.35
Illinois Tool Works 218.69
Johnson & Johnson 167.00
JP Morgan 157.43
Kohl’s 51.74
McDonald’s Corp. 239.17
Merck & Co. 73.48
Microsoft 295.71
Pepsico 155.46
Pfizer 45.57
Principal Financial 64.87
Proctor & Gamble 144.09
Prudential 103.69
Sherwin Williams 301.02
Target 244.28
Tyson Foods 74.76
Texas Instruments 190.65
Union Pacific 207.74
US Bancorp 55.44
US Cellular 31.35
Verizon 54.25
Walt Disney Co. 184.09
Wal-Mart 145.86
Williams Co. 24.30
