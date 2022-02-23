Adv Auto Parts 196.80
Abbott Labs 117.25
ADM 75.24
Ameriprise 291.56
AutoZone, Inc. 1,794.28
Boeing 196.42
Bank of America 44.78
BP PLC ADR 31.13
ConAgra Foods 35.74
Caterpillar 186.67
Clorox 147.54
Chevron Texaco 135.55
Darling Int'l. 65.27
Deere & Co. 337.52
Dollar General 188.34
Walt Disney Co. 145.87
Ennis Business Forms 18.47
Eaton Corp. 149.31
Exelon 40.97
Fastenal 49.62
General Electric 92.65
Goodyear Tire 14.90
Harley Davidson 40.58
Hewlett Packard 16.62
IBM 122.07
International Paper 45.11
Illinois Tool Works 213.491
JP Morgan 58.32
Johnson & Johnson 161.22
Kohl's 53.25
Alliant Energy 55.96
McDonald's Corp. 247.79
Merck & Co. 75.84
Microsoft 280.27
Pepisco 166.69
Pfizer 46.87
Principal Financial 69.56
Proctor & Gamble 155.96
Prudential 110.89
Sherwin Williams 259.40
Target 189.90
Tyson Foods 91.99
Texas Instruments 165.64
Union Pacific 244.82
US Bancorp 56.65
US Cellular 26.30
Verizon 53.41
Williams. Co. 30.12
Wal-Mart 135.05
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.