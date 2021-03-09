Adv Auto Parts 173.05
Abbott Labs 116.70
ADM 57.99
Alliant Energy 49.88
Ameriprise 223.50
AutoZone, Inc 1,222.49
Boeing 230.61
Bank of America 36.32
BP PLC ADR 26.11
ConAgra Foods 36.04
Caterpillar 216.80
Clorox 185.64
ChevronTexaco 109.50
Darling Int’l 78.52
Deere & Co. 352.69
Dollar General 186.70
Ennis Bus Forms 21.24
Eaton Corp 136.25
Exelon 41.53
Fastenal 45.69
General Electric 14.00
Goodyear Tire 18.05
Harley Davidson 36.14
Hewlett Packard 30.10
IBM 124.18
International Paper 54.79
Illinois Tool Works 210.85
Johnson & Johnson 157.70
JP Morgan 151.83
Kohl’s 57.59
McDonald’s Corp. 208.55
Merck & Co. 74.14
Microsoft 233.78
Pepsico 132.25
Pfizer 34.45
Principal Financial 59.78
Proctor & Gamble 126.18
Prudential 91.39
Sherwin Williams 706.04
Target 179.18
Tyson Foods 72.39
Texas Instruments 170.36
Union Pacific 211.70
US Bancorp 52.90
US Cellular 35.13
Verizon 56.20
Walt Disney Co. 194.51
Wal-Mart 128.89
Williams Co. 23.56
