Adv Auto Parts 176.61
Abbott Labs 98.34
ADM 89.31
Ameriprise 271.74
AutoZone, Inc. 2,405.06
Boeing 142.12
Bank of America 35.07
BP PLC ADR 31.80
ConAgra Foods 35.00
Caterpillar 191.24
Clorox 138.55
Chevron Texaco 173.09
Darling Int’l. 77.08
Deere & Co. 385.89
Dollar General 245.09
Walt Disney Co. 101.78
Ennis Business Forms 21.48
Eaton Corp. 141.61
Exelon 36.87
Fastenal 46.79
General Electric 73.36
Goodyear Tire 11.69
Harley Davidson 35.89
Hewlett Packard 13.67
IBM 132.73
International Paper 32.99
Illinois Tool Works 201.12
JP Morgan 52.99
Johnson & Johnson 171.09
Kohl’s 28.94
Alliant Energy 49.81
McDonald’s Corp. 255.44
Merck & Co. 97.40
Microsoft 247.25
Pepisco 177.68
Pfizer 45.56
Principal Financial 80.03
Proctor & Gamble 129.42
Prudential 100.16
Sherwin Williams 212.75
Target 162.02
Tyson Foods 65.12
Texas Instruments 161.65
Union Pacific 193.50
US Bancorp 41.14
US Cellular 29.58
Verizon 35.97
Williams. Co. 31.10
Wal-Mart 139.41
