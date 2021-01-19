Adv Auto Parts 165.93
Abbott Labs 112.57
ADM 53.10
Alliant Energy 49.63
Ameriprise 212.99
AutoZone, Inc 1,238.29
Boeing 210.71
Bank of America 32.77
BP PLC ADR 24.65
ConAgra Foods 33.63
Caterpillar 194.06
Clorox 196.51
ChevronTexaco 94.51
Darling Int’l 66.47
Deere & Co. 294.99
Dollar General 206.06
Ennis Bus Forms 18.70
Eaton Corp 125.50
Exelon 42.82
Fastenal 50.42
General Electric 11.43
Goodyear Tire 11.33
Harley Davidson 42.04
Hewlett Packard 25.14
IBM 129.02
International Paper 50.38
Illinois Tool Works 204.81
Johnson & Johnson 162.78
JP Morgan 138.04
Kohl’s 43.62
McDonald’s Corp. 209.09
Merck & Co. 83.19
Microsoft 216.44
Pepsico 142.06
Pfizer 36.73
Principal Financial 54.32
Proctor & Gamble 133.60
Prudential 84.86
Sherwin Williams 725.61
Target 188.16
Tyson Foods 63.90
Texas Instruments 174.19
Union Pacific 215.28
US Bancorp 48.07
US Cellular 34.10
Verizon 57.05
Walt Disney Co. 172.26
Wal-Mart 143.39
Williams Co. 22.45
