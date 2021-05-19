Adv Auto Parts 194.58
Abbott Labs 116.38
ADM 66.43
Alliant Energy 57.70
Ameriprise 252.26
AutoZone, Inc 1,466.82
Boeing 224.42
Bank of America 41.97
BP PLC ADR 26.18
ConAgra Foods 37.63
Caterpillar 236.87
Clorox 180.66
Chevron-Texaco 103.20
Darling Int’l 67.20
Deere & Co. 358.42
Dollar General 203.73
Ennis Bus Forms 21.21
Eaton Corp 142.76
Exelon 45.54
Fastenal 51.93
General Electric 13.09
Goodyear Tire 18.97
Harley Davidson 48.96
Hewlett Packard 31.80
IBM 143.19
International Paper 62.91
Illinois Tool Works 232.23
Johnson & Johnson 170.08
JP Morgan 161.11
Kohl’s 60.25
McDonald’s Corp. 230.15
Merck & Co. 79.36
Microsoft 243.12
Pepsico 145.43
Pfizer 39.83
Principal Financial 65.08
Proctor & Gamble 136.60
Prudential 106.45
Sherwin Williams 281.27
Target 219.01
Tyson Foods 79.64
Texas Instruments 181.72
Union Pacific 222.30
US Bancorp 60.07
US Cellular 37.36
Verizon 56.92
Walt Disney Co. 169.27
Wal-Mart 141.92
Williams Co. 26.03
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.