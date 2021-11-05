Adv Auto Parts 229.73
Abbott Labs 124.37
ADM 64.49
Alliant Energy 56.42
Ameriprise 305.24
AutoZone, Inc 1,817.94
Boeing 224.46
Bank of America 46.97
BP PLC ADR 27.85
ConAgra Foods 32.59
Caterpillar 205.88
Clorox 163.26
Chevron-Texaco 114.74
Darling Int’l 84.80
Deere & Co. 355.20
Dollar General 225.63
Ennis Bus Forms 19.80
Eaton Corp 171.30
Exelon 54.14
Fastenal 58.23
General Electric 108.74
Goodyear Tire 24.14
Harley Davidson 38.11
Hewlett Packard 31.95
IBM 123.61
International Paper 48.87
Illinois Tool Works 234.07
Johnson & Johnson 163.43
JP Morgan 168.05
Kohl’s 58.21
McDonald’s Corp. 254.71
Merck & Co. 81.61
Microsoft 336.06
Pepsico 166.00
Pfizer 48.61
Principal Financial 68.95
Proctor & Gamble 146.04
Prudential 110.92
Sherwin Williams 319.03
Target 254.27
Tyson Foods 81.56
Texas Instruments 193.40
Union Pacific 238.83
US Bancorp 60.69
US Cellular 32.41
Verizon 52.24
Walt Disney Co. 175.63
Wal-Mart 150.23
Williams Co. 28.56
