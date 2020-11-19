Adv Auto Parts 146.08
Abbott Labs 111.00
ADM 48.92
Alliant Energy 52.47
Ameriprise 183.63
AutoZone, Inc 1,133.76
Boeing 205.67
Bank of America 26.98
BP PLC ADR 19.53
ConAgra Foods 36.19
Caterpillar 172.90
Clorox 202.47
ChevronTexaco 85.73
Darling Int’l 47.88
Deere & Co. 255.59
Dollar General 211.21
Ennis Bus Forms 16.60
Eaton Corp. 118.12
Exelon 42.35
Fastenal 47.98
General Electric 9.66
Goodyear Tire 10.76
Harley Davidson 36.91
Hewlett Packard 20.50
IBM 117.18
International Paper 49.23
Illinois Tool Works 206.89
Johnson & Johnson 147.14
JP Morgan 115.56
Kohl’s 29.17
McDonald’s Corp. 215.11
Merck & Co. 80.39
Microsoft 212.42
Pepsico 143.32
Pfizer 36.19
Principal Financial 48.93
Proctor & Gamble 139.53
Prudential 75.79
Sherwin Williams 728.73
Target 171.37
Tyson Foods 62.34
Texas Instruments 157.27
Union Pacific 204.55
US Bancorp 43.24
US Cellular 31.22
Verizon 60.21
Walt Disney Co. 141.72
Wal-Mart 152.12
Williams Co. 20.16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.