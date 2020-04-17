Adv Auto Parts 118.79
Abbott Labs 95.89
ADM 37.19
Alliant Energy 52.87
Ameriprise 110.80
AutoZone, Inc 994.97
Boeing 153.77
Bank of America 23.22
BP PLC ADR 23.43
ConAgra Foods 33.59
Caterpillar 116.29
Clorox 192.59
ChevronTexaco 87.32
Darling Int’l 20.36
Deere & Co. 138.45
Dollar General 182.07
Ennis Bus Forms 17.23
Eaton Corp 79.24
Exelon 38.44
Fastenal 35.93
General Electric 6.84
Goodyear Tire 7.26
Harley Davidson 19.34
Hewlett Packard 15.52
IBM 120.12
International Paper 31.89
Illinois Tool Works 158.72
Johnson & Johnson 152.08
JP Morgan 95.05
Kohl’s 18.47
McDonald’s Corp. 186.19
Merck & Co. 83.49
Microsoft 178.60
Pepsico 137,55
Pfizer 36.89
Principal Financial 30.53
Proctor & Gamble 124.70
Prudential 56.63
Sherwin Williams 514.71
Target 113.38
Tyson Foods 62.40
Texas Instruments 113.55
Union Pacific 149.98
US Bancorp 35.02
US Cellular 31.34
Verizon 58.47
Walt Disney Co. 106.65
Wal-Mart 132.11
Williams Co. 18.07
