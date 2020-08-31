Adv Auto Parts 156.31
Abbott Labs 109.47
ADM 44.76
Alliant Energy 54.15
Ameriprise 156.80
AutoZone, Inc 1,196.31
Boeing 171.82
Bank of America 25.74
BP PLC ADR 20.93
ConAgra Foods 38.36
Caterpillar 142.31
Clorox 223.50
ChevronTexaco 83.93
Darling Int’l 31.97
Deere & Co. 210.06
Dollar General 201.88
Ennis Bus Forms 18.33
Eaton Corp 102.10
Exelon 36.91
Fastenal 48.86
General Electric 6.34
Goodyear Tire 9.60
Harley Davidson 27.71
Hewlett Packard 19.55
IBM 123.31
International Paper 36.27
Illinois Tool Works 197.55
Johnson & Johnson 153.41
JP Morgan 100.19
Kohl’s 21.36
McDonald’s Corp. 213.52
Merck & Co. 85.27
Microsoft 225.53
Pepsico 140.06
Pfizer 37.79
Principal Financial 42.11
Proctor & Gamble 138.33
Prudential 67.77
Sherwin Williams 671.05
Target 151.21
Tyson Foods 62.80
Texas Instruments 142.15
Union Pacific 192.44
US Bancorp 36.40
US Cellular 36.38
Verizon 59.27
Walt Disney Co. 131.87
Wal-Mart 138.85
Williams Co. 20.76
