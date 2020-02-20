Adv Auto Parts 142.41
Abbott Labs 88.46
ADM 44.23
Alliant Energy 59.57
Ameriprise 179.70
AutoZone, Inc 1082.52
Boeing 336.29
Bank of America 34.85
BP PLC ADR 35.98
ConAgra Foods 29.88
Caterpillar 136.93
Clorox 164.16
ChevronTexaco 109.80
Darling Int’l 28.63
Deere & Co. 165.88
Dollar General 165.73
Ennis Bus Forms 21.07
Eaton Corp 105.07
Exelon 49.85
Fastenal 39.02
General Electric 12.52
Goodyear Tire 11.27
Harley Davidson 35.88
Hewlett Packard 22.64
IBM 151.18
International Paper 42.95
Illinois Tool Works 190.02
Johnson & Johnson 148.37
JP Morgan 137.49
Kohl’s 44.77
McDonald’s Corp. 215.08
Merck & Co. 82.49
Microsoft 184.42
Pepsico 145.16
Pfizer 35.84
Principal Financial 55.98
Proctor & Gamble 126.59
Prudential 93.74
Sherwin Williams 584.28
Target 118.28
Tyson Foods 78.81
Texas Instruments 131.47
Union Pacific 183.31
US Bancorp 54.82
US Cellular 36.40
Verizon 58.05
Walt Disney Co. 140.37
Wal-Mart 117.71
Williams Co. 22.05
