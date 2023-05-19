Adv Auto Parts 117.40
Abbott Labs 108.91
ADM 73.23
Ameriprise 303.87
AutoZone, Inc. 2,653.18
Boeing 205.49
Bank of America 28.11
BP PLC ADR 36.03
ConAgra Foods 35.85
Caterpillar 214.79
Clorox 166.36
Chevron Texaco 155.23
Darling Int'l. 64.82
Deere & Co. 363.55
Dollar General 215.07
Walt Disney Co. 91.35
Ennis Business Forms 20.37
Eaton Corp. 174.14
Exelon 39.87
Fastenal 55.00
General Electric 104.26
Goodyear Tire 14.02
Harley Davidson 32.49
Hewlett Packard 14.33
IBM 127.26
International Paper 31.96
Illinois Tool Works 228.04
JP Morgan 54.88
Johnson & Johnson 158.91
Kohl's 19.00
Alliant Energy 52.61
McDonald's Corp. 295.55
Merck & Co. 115.48
Microsoft 318.34
Pepisco 191.84
Pfizer 36.77
Principal Financial 69.42
Proctor & Gamble 153.17
Prudential 82.04
Sherwin Williams 232.77
Target 152.28
Tyson Foods 49.96
Texas Instruments 170.11
Union Pacific 198.97
US Bancorp 30.11
US Cellular 14.38
Verizon 36.05
Williams. Co. 29.24
Wal-Mart 149.91
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.