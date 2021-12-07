Adv Auto Parts 234.99
Abbott Labs 132.43
ADM 64.16
Alliant Energy 58.33
Ameriprise 301.52
AutoZone, Inc 2,026.81
Boeing 208.83
Bank of America 44.71
BP PLC ADR 27.55
ConAgra Foods 31.79
Caterpillar 204.37
Clorox 165.24
Chevron-Texaco 117.91
Darling Int’l 67.10
Deere & Co. 361.24
Dollar General 224.46
Ennis Bus Forms 19.37
Eaton Corp 170.59
Exelon 53.92
Fastenal 63.21
General Electric 97.57
Goodyear Tire 21.69
Harley Davidson 38.34
Hewlett Packard 37.29
IBM 121.54
International Paper 46.65
Illinois Tool Works 239.90
Johnson & Johnson 163.39
JP Morgan 162.53
Kohl’s 52.18
McDonald’s Corp. 259.99
Merck & Co. 72.28
Microsoft 334.92
Pepsico 166.23
Pfizer 51.72
Principal Financial 71.22
Proctor & Gamble 151.79
Prudential 105.77
Sherwin Williams 341.91
Target 245.60
Tyson Foods 83.98
Texas Instruments 199.03
Union Pacific 247.44
US Bancorp 57.69
US Cellular 31.41
Verizon 50.79
Walt Disney Co. 150.81
Wal-Mart 138.54
Williams Co. 27.77
