Adv Auto Parts  143.46

Abbott Labs   111.26

ADM  92.80

Ameriprise   321.93

AutoZone, Inc.   2,360.47

Boeing   188.25

Bank of America   32.38

BP PLC ADR  34.80

ConAgra Foods   38.48

Caterpillar   234.48

Clorox   148.26

Chevron Texaco   172.33

Darling Int'l.   62.08

Deere & Co.  438.44

Dollar General  247.48

Walt Disney Co.   94.15

Ennis Business Forms  23.23

Eaton Corp.   161.36

Exelon   42.82

Fastenal  49.58

General Electric   81.47

Goodyear Tire  10.87

Harley Davidson   46.13

Hewlett Packard 16.20

IBM   149.86

International Paper   37.10

Illinois Tool Works   224.22

JP Morgan  56.20

Johnson & Johnson   179.76

Kohl's 27.38

Alliant Energy   56.05

McDonald's Corp.   274.53

Merck & Co.  111.55

Microsoft   257.22

Pepisco   183.36

Pfizer 54.48

Principal Financial 88.17

Proctor & Gamble   152.84

Prudential   102.07

Sherwin Williams   248.68

Target  152.51

Tyson Foods  64.35

Texas Instruments   175.82

Union Pacific   217.58

US Bancorp   43.29

US Cellular   20.35

Verizon  37.45

Williams. Co.   33.72

Wal-Mart   146.67

Tags

Trending Video