Adv Auto Parts 143.46
Abbott Labs 111.26
ADM 92.80
Ameriprise 321.93
AutoZone, Inc. 2,360.47
Boeing 188.25
Bank of America 32.38
BP PLC ADR 34.80
ConAgra Foods 38.48
Caterpillar 234.48
Clorox 148.26
Chevron Texaco 172.33
Darling Int'l. 62.08
Deere & Co. 438.44
Dollar General 247.48
Walt Disney Co. 94.15
Ennis Business Forms 23.23
Eaton Corp. 161.36
Exelon 42.82
Fastenal 49.58
General Electric 81.47
Goodyear Tire 10.87
Harley Davidson 46.13
Hewlett Packard 16.20
IBM 149.86
International Paper 37.10
Illinois Tool Works 224.22
JP Morgan 56.20
Johnson & Johnson 179.76
Kohl's 27.38
Alliant Energy 56.05
McDonald's Corp. 274.53
Merck & Co. 111.55
Microsoft 257.22
Pepisco 183.36
Pfizer 54.48
Principal Financial 88.17
Proctor & Gamble 152.84
Prudential 102.07
Sherwin Williams 248.68
Target 152.51
Tyson Foods 64.35
Texas Instruments 175.82
Union Pacific 217.58
US Bancorp 43.29
US Cellular 20.35
Verizon 37.45
Williams. Co. 33.72
Wal-Mart 146.67
