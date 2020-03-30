Adv Auto Parts 96.50
Abbott Labs 79.34
ADM 35.83
Alliant Energy 50.57
Ameriprise 109.15
AutoZone, Inc 873.99
Boeing 152.28
Bank of America 22.04
BP PLC ADR 23.92
ConAgra Foods 28.23
Caterpillar 111.71
Clorox 174.48
ChevronTexaco 71.95
Darling Int’l 19.03
Deere & Co. 141.23
Dollar General 146.77
Ennis Bus Forms 17.85
Eaton Corp 78.32
Exelon 37.23
Fastenal 31.80
General Electric 7.89
Goodyear Tire 5.92
Harley Davidson 17.92
Hewlett Packard 17.84
IBM 112.93
International Paper 31.33
Illinois Tool Works 142.35
Johnson & Johnson 133.01
JP Morgan 93.50
Kohl’s 16.03
McDonald’s Corp. 168.13
Merck & Co. 76.95
Microsoft 160.23
Pepsico 125.48
Pfizer 32.67
Principal Financial 33.21
Proctor & Gamble 115.00
Prudential 53.75
Sherwin Williams 481.83
Target 96.01
Tyson Foods 59.15
Texas Instruments 102.02
Union Pacific 140.20
US Bancorp 35.87
US Cellular 30.23
Verizon 54.77
Walt Disney Co. 99.80
Wal-Mart 115.19
Williams Co. 13.82
