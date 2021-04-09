Adv Auto Parts 183.97
Abbott Labs 120.90
ADM 58.54
Alliant Energy 54.01
Ameriprise 240.79
AutoZone, Inc 1,438.50
Boeing 252.36
Bank of America 39.99
BP PLC ADR 24.39
ConAgra Foods 36.19
Caterpillar 230.75
Clorox 190.13
ChevronTexaco 102.92
Darling Int’l 74.07
Deere & Co. 377.00
Dollar General 206.66
Ennis Bus Forms 20.74
Eaton Corp 140.45
Exelon 44.83
Fastenal 50.06
General Electric 13.60
Goodyear Tire 17.92
Harley Davidson 42.05
Hewlett Packard 32.98
IBM 135.73
International Paper 54.94
Illinois Tool Works 222.63
Johnson & Johnson 161.25
JP Morgan 156.28
Kohl’s 62.76
McDonald’s Corp. 231.48
Merck & Co. 76.31
Microsoft 255.85
Pepsico 142.57
Pfizer 36.60
Principal Financial 61.96
Proctor & Gamble 136.37
Prudential 94.35
Sherwin Williams 255.29
Target 205.36
Tyson Foods 76.56
Texas Instruments 195.43
Union Pacific 223.24
US Bancorp 57.29
US Cellular 36.23
Verizon 57.49
Walt Disney Co. 187.89
Wal-Mart 139.78
Williams Co. 23.60
