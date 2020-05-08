Adv Auto Parts 124.85
Abbott Labs 93.70
ADM 36.39
Alliant Energy 47.99
Ameriprise 125.61
AutoZone, Inc 1,057.90
Boeing 133.44
Bank of America 23.57
BP PLC ADR 24.03
ConAgra Foods 33.52
Caterpillar 112.11
Clorox 204.05
ChevronTexaco 95.47
Darling Int’l 22.20
Deere & Co. 137.00
Dollar General 176.36
Ennis Bus Forms 17.66
Eaton Corp 82.25
Exelon 37.43
Fastenal 39.05
General Electric 6.29
Goodyear Tire 7.22
Harley Davidson 21.45
Hewlett Packard 15.66
IBM 122.99
International Paper 34.35
Illinois Tool Works 161.01
Johnson & Johnson 148.70
JP Morgan 92.70
Kohl’s 18.20
McDonald’s Corp. 181.23
Merck & Co. 76.40
Microsoft 184.68
Pepsico 134.23
Pfizer 37.22
Principal Financial 38.21
Proctor & Gamble 115.95
Prudential 58.98
Sherwin Williams 549.68
Target 115.83
Tyson Foods 60.39
Texas Instruments 115.00
Union Pacific 158.26
US Bancorp 34.75
US Cellular 30.93
Verizon 57.00
Walt Disney Co. 109.16
Wal-Mart 122.94
Williams Co. 19.47
