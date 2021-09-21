Adv Auto Parts 205.85
Abbott Labs 125.49
ADM 60.20
Alliant Energy 57.60
Ameriprise 254.72
AutoZone, Inc 1,648.85
Boeing 208.90
Bank of America 39.20
BP PLC ADR 25.22
ConAgra Foods 33.03
Caterpillar 190.27
Clorox 163.90
Chevron-Texaco 94.96
Darling Int’l 72.81
Deere & Co. 337.70
Dollar General 219.60
Ennis Bus Forms 18.20
Eaton Corp 154.75
Exelon 49.06
Fastenal 52.74
General Electric 97.07
Goodyear Tire 16.21
Harley Davidson 36.85
Hewlett Packard 26.88
IBM 133.11
International Paper 55.29
Illinois Tool Works 214.04
Johnson & Johnson 164.77
JP Morgan 153.18
Kohl’s 52.42
McDonald’s Corp. 240.69
Merck & Co. 72.03
Microsoft 294.72
Pepsico 153.54
Pfizer 43.90
Principal Financial 61.71
Proctor & Gamble 143.10
Prudential 97.88
Sherwin Williams 290.13
Target 241.17
Tyson Foods 75.55
Texas Instruments 192.96
Union Pacific 196.50
US Bancorp 57.14
US Cellular 30.71
Verizon 54.01
Walt Disney Co. 171.31
Wal-Mart 142.95
Williams Co. 24.69
