Adv Auto Parts 138.55
Abbott Labs 89.14
ADM 43.68
Alliant Energy 59.08
Ameriprise 166.04
AutoZone, Inc 1096.51
Boeing 322.02
Bank of America 33.01
BP PLC ADR 37.17
ConAgra Foods 33.20
Caterpillar 135.78
Clorox 155.21
ChevronTexaco 110.37
Darling Int’l 29.46
Deere & Co. 160.16
Dollar General 155.75
Ennis Bus Forms 21.26
Eaton Corp 96.87
Exelon 47.81
Fastenal 35.90
General Electric 12.94
Goodyear Tire 13.80
Harley Davidson 33.82
Hewlett Packard 21.43
IBM 137.69
International Paper 43.37
Illinois Tool Works 175.81
Johnson & Johnson 150.54
JP Morgan 134.23
Kohl’s 44.85
McDonald’s Corp. 214.44
Merck & Co. 87.24
Microsoft 161.73
Pepsico 141.73
Pfizer 37.58
Principal Financial 54.48
Proctor & Gamble 125.06
Prudential 91.91
Sherwin Williams 590.26
Target 114.27
Tyson Foods 84.41
Texas Instruments 125.49
Union Pacific 181.78
US Bancorp 53.60
US Cellular 33.56
Verizon 59.53
Walt Disney Co. 136.06
Wal-Mart 115.89
Williams Co. 21.16
