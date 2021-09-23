Adv Auto Parts 214.09
Abbott Labs 125.30
ADM 60.28
Ameriprise 267.75
AutoZone, Inc 1,687.79
Boeing 221.10
Bank of America 41.69
BP PLC ADR 26.16
ConAgra Foods 33.19
Caterpillar 196.62
Clorox 162.39
ChevronTexaco 100.06
Darling Int’l 73.55
Deere & Co. 351.50
Dollar General 218.36
Walt Disney Co. 176.25
Ennis Bus Forms 18.66
Eaton Corp 158.00
Exelon 49.65
Fastenal 53.87
General Electric 102.96
Goodyear Tire 17.48
Harley Davidson 38.34
Hewlett Packard 13.44
IBM 136.73
International Paper 57.10
Illinois Tool Works 217.88
JP Morgan 61.16
Johnson & Johnson 164.86
Kohl’s 55.37
Alliant Energy 57.25
McDonald’s Corp. 244.78
Merck & Co. 73.05
Microsoft 299.56
Pepsico 154.13
Pfizer 44.19
Principal Financial 64.22
Proctor & Gamble 144.19
Prudential 103.21
Sherwin Williams 294.25
Target 242.67
Tyson Foods 76.11
Texas Instruments 198.67
Union Pacific 201.72
US Bancorp 59.29
US Cellular 31.10
Verizon 54.42
Williams Co. 25.47
Wal-Mart 142.77
