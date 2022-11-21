Adv Auto Parts  148.24

Abbott Labs   103.88

ADM 96.11

Ameriprise   325.68

AutoZone, Inc.   2,501.00

Boeing   172.94

Bank of America   37.31

BP PLC ADR  33.13

ConAgra Foods   36.40

Caterpillar   232.17

Clorox   149.33

Chevron Texaco   181.24

Darling Int'l.   71.01

Deere & Co.  411.70

Dollar General  257.71

Walt Disney Co.  97.58

Ennis Business Forms  22.71

Eaton Corp.   164.55

Exelon  38.70

Fastenal   52.05

General Electric   85.89

Goodyear Tire  10.75

Harley Davidson   46.79

Hewlett Packard 15.55

IBM   146.68

International Paper   36.19

Illinois Tool Works   226.01

JP Morgan  59.91

Johnson & Johnson   175.97

Kohl's 30.93

Alliant Energy   55.34

McDonald's Corp.   274.52

Merck & Co.  105.61

Microsoft   242.05

Pepisco   184.82

Pfizer 48.18

Principal Financial 91.01

Proctor & Gamble   144.38

Prudential   106.98

Sherwin Williams   239.26

Target  158.02

Tyson Foods  66.75

Texas Instruments   172.40

Union Pacific   212.27

US Bancorp   43.39

US Cellular   21.99

Verizon  38.62

Williams. Co.   33.15

Wal-Mart   151.15

Tags

Trending Video