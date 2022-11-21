Adv Auto Parts 148.24
Abbott Labs 103.88
ADM 96.11
Ameriprise 325.68
AutoZone, Inc. 2,501.00
Boeing 172.94
Bank of America 37.31
BP PLC ADR 33.13
ConAgra Foods 36.40
Caterpillar 232.17
Clorox 149.33
Chevron Texaco 181.24
Darling Int'l. 71.01
Deere & Co. 411.70
Dollar General 257.71
Walt Disney Co. 97.58
Ennis Business Forms 22.71
Eaton Corp. 164.55
Exelon 38.70
Fastenal 52.05
General Electric 85.89
Goodyear Tire 10.75
Harley Davidson 46.79
Hewlett Packard 15.55
IBM 146.68
International Paper 36.19
Illinois Tool Works 226.01
JP Morgan 59.91
Johnson & Johnson 175.97
Kohl's 30.93
Alliant Energy 55.34
McDonald's Corp. 274.52
Merck & Co. 105.61
Microsoft 242.05
Pepisco 184.82
Pfizer 48.18
Principal Financial 91.01
Proctor & Gamble 144.38
Prudential 106.98
Sherwin Williams 239.26
Target 158.02
Tyson Foods 66.75
Texas Instruments 172.40
Union Pacific 212.27
US Bancorp 43.39
US Cellular 21.99
Verizon 38.62
Williams. Co. 33.15
Wal-Mart 151.15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.