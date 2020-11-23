Adv Auto Parts 145.56
Abbott Labs 109.27
ADM 48.81
Alliant Energy 52.75
Ameriprise 183.76
AutoZone, Inc 1,113.41
Boeing 211.53
Bank of America 27.39
BP PLC ADR 20.41
ConAgra Foods 35.70
Caterpillar 174.78
Clorox 202.31
ChevronTexaco 91.03
Darling Int’l 47.28
Deere & Co. 261.11
Dollar General 211.04
Ennis Bus Forms 16.79
Eaton Corp 120.26
Exelon 41.57
Fastenal 47.91
General Electric 10.07
Goodyear Tire 10.69
Harley Davidson 39.78
Hewlett Packard 21.19
IBM 120.09
International Paper 50.01
Illinois Tool Works 208.77
Johnson & Johnson 143.87
JP Morgan 117.87
Kohl’s 30.96
McDonald’s Corp. 217.00
Merck & Co. 80.28
Microsoft 210.11
Pepsico 143.02
Pfizer 36.52
Principal Financial 50.64
Proctor & Gamble 138.76
Prudential 76.84
Sherwin Williams 734.13
Target 177.56
Tyson Foods 63.13
Texas Instruments 157.42
Union Pacific 207.39
US Bancorp 43.09
US Cellular 31.37
Verizon 60.23
Walt Disney Co. 145.98
Wal-Mart 150.93
Williams Co. 21.28
