Adv Auto Parts 208.27
Abbott Labs 120.97
ADM 81.93
Ameriprise 290.40
AutoZone, Inc. 1,885.35
Boeing 188.85
Bank of America 42.49
BP PLC ADR 28.74
ConAgra Foods 34.62
Caterpillar 194.85
Clorox 145.45
Chevron Texaco 156.22
Darling Int’l. 78.17
Deere & Co. 381.93
Dollar General 206.29
Walt Disney Co. 145.57
Ennis Business Forms 19.12
Eaton Corp. 154.97
Exelon 43.13
Fastenal 53.15
General Electric 92.45
Goodyear Tire 14.57
Harley Davidson 41.39
Hewlett Packard 16.75
IBM 125.93
International Paper 42.23
Illinois Tool Works 215.32
JP Morgan 59.73
Johnson & Johnson 168.48
Kohl’s 58.99
Alliant Energy 59.07
McDonald’s Corp. 236.65
Merck & Co. 77.15
Microsoft 295.92
Pepisco 163.27
Pfizer 47.83
Principal Financial 69.01
Proctor & Gamble 154.36
Prudential 109.54
Sherwin Williams 258.04
Target 223.84
Tyson Foods 95.34
Texas Instruments 171.00
Union Pacific 255.46
US Bancorp 56.31
US Cellular 28.30
Verizon 54.66
Williams. Co. 32.80
Wal-Mart 139.29
