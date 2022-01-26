Adv Auto Parts 252.12
Abbott Labs 120.07
ADM 72.27
Ameriprise 298.51
AutoZone, Inc. 1,881.70
Boeing 194.27
Bank of America 45.90
BP PLC ADR 31.50
ConAgra Foods 34.84
Caterpillar 214.15
Clorox 164.66
Chevron Texaco 132.69
Darling Int'l. 61.69
Deere & Co. 372.24
Dollar General 204.71
Walt Disney Co. 133.60
Ennis Business Forms 18.85
Eaton Corp. 158.26
Exelon 55.70
Fastenal 55.32
General Electric 89.32
Goodyear Tire 20.97
Harley Davidson 34.03
IBM 134.26
International Paper 47.31
Illinois Tool Works 232.87
JP Morgan 59.26
Johnson & Johnson 168.38
Kohl's 60.38
Alliant Energy 58.10
McDonald's Corp. 49.76
Merck & Co. 79.14
Microsoft 296.71
Pepisco 69.53
Pfizer 53.01
Principal Financial 73.06
Proctor & Gamble 158.15
Prudential 111.74
Sherwin Williams 292.75
Target 211.71
Tyson Foods 90.60
Texas Instruments 178.33
Union Pacific 245.02
US Bancorp 57.56
US Cellular 29.77
Verizon 51.02
Williams. Co. 29.21
Wal-Mart 135.75
