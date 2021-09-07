Adv Auto Parts 199.65
Abbott Labs 128.39
ADM 59.31
Alliant Energy 59.75
Ameriprise 269.97
AutoZone, Inc 1,526.31
Boeing 214.28
Bank of America 41.33
BP PLC ADR 24.58
ConAgra Foods 33.20
Caterpillar 208.18
Clorox 168.23
Chevron-Texaco 97.12
Darling Int’l 73.75
Deere & Co. 371.63
Dollar General 221.34
Ennis Bus Forms 19.08
Eaton Corp 163.75
Exelon 49.51
Fastenal 54.01
General Electric 103.50
Goodyear Tire 16.10
Harley Davidson 38.44
Hewlett Packard 28.64
IBM 138.12
International Paper 58.71
Illinois Tool Works 221.49
Johnson & Johnson 172.26
JP Morgan 159.30
Kohl’s 55.05
McDonald’s Corp. 236.39
Merck & Co. 76.00
Microsoft 300.18
Pepsico 154.53
Pfizer 46.77
Principal Financial 65.31
Proctor & Gamble 143.56
Prudential 104.90
Sherwin Williams 303.22
Target 242.82
Tyson Foods 77.23
Texas Instruments 189.46
Union Pacific 212.99
US Bancorp 55.81
US Cellular 32.22
Verizon 54.81
Walt Disney Co. 184.42
Wal-Mart 147.30
Williams Co. 24.63
