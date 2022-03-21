Adv Auto Parts 205.75
Abbott Labs 121.76
ADM 87.16
Ameriprise 298.85
AutoZone, Inc. 1,938.69
Boeing 185.90
Bank of America 42.84
BP PLC ADR 29.80
ConAgra Foods 31.96
Caterpillar 223.71
Clorox 133.88
Chevron Texaco 164.64
Darling Int'l. 78.14
Deere & Co. 422.29
Dollar General 214.25
Walt Disney Co. 138.62
Ennis Business Forms 18.41
Eaton Corp. 154.60
Exelon 43.66
Fastenal 57.76
General Electric 94.82
Goodyear Tire 13.98
Harley Davidson 39.44
Hewlett Packard 17.05
IBM 128.10
International Paper 44.76
Illinois Tool Works 211.99
JP Morgan 60.85
Johnson & Johnson 175.83
Kohl's 62.05
Alliant Energy 60.94
McDonald's Corp. 235.32
Merck & Co. 79.06
Microsoft 299.16
Pepisco 162.56
Pfizer 54.19
Principal Financial 69.84
Proctor & Gamble 150.72
Prudential 116.09
Sherwin Williams 245.82
Target 223.00
Tyson Foods 86.58
Texas Instruments 180.46
Union Pacific 264.51
US Bancorp 56.16
US Cellular 29.96
Verizon 51.10
Williams. Co. 32.50
Wal-Mart 144.23
