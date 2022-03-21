Adv Auto Parts   205.75

Abbott Labs   121.76

ADM   87.16

Ameriprise   298.85

AutoZone, Inc.   1,938.69

Boeing   185.90

Bank of America   42.84

BP PLC ADR   29.80

ConAgra Foods   31.96

Caterpillar   223.71

Clorox   133.88

Chevron Texaco   164.64

Darling Int'l.   78.14

Deere & Co.   422.29

Dollar General   214.25

Walt Disney Co.   138.62

Ennis Business Forms   18.41

Eaton Corp.   154.60

Exelon   43.66

Fastenal   57.76

General Electric   94.82

Goodyear Tire   13.98

Harley Davidson   39.44

Hewlett Packard 17.05

IBM   128.10

International Paper   44.76

Illinois Tool Works   211.99

JP Morgan   60.85

Johnson & Johnson   175.83

Kohl's   62.05

Alliant Energy   60.94

McDonald's Corp.   235.32

Merck & Co.   79.06

Microsoft   299.16

Pepisco   162.56

Pfizer   54.19

Principal Financial   69.84

Proctor & Gamble   150.72

Prudential   116.09

Sherwin Williams   245.82

Target   223.00

Tyson Foods   86.58

Texas Instruments   180.46

Union Pacific   264.51

US Bancorp   56.16

US Cellular   29.96

Verizon   51.10

Williams. Co.   32.50

Wal-Mart   144.23

