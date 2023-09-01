Adv Auto Parts 67.64
Abbott Labs 102.82
ADM 79.77
Ameriprise 342.30
AutoZone, Inc. 2,542.48
Boeing 223.40
Bank of America 28.98
BP PLC ADR 38.13
ConAgra Foods 29.31
Caterpillar 286.24
Clorox 155.22
Chevron Texaco 164.36
Darling Int'l. 61.93
Deere & Co. 418.50
Dollar General 130.27
Walt Disney Co. 81.64
Ennis Business Forms 21.51
Eaton Corp. 233.67
Exelon 39.99
Fastenal 57.28
General Electric 114.24
Goodyear Tire 13.37
Harley Davidson 34.21
Hewlett Packard 17.99
IBM 147.94
International Paper 35.18
Illinois Tool Works 247.37
JP Morgan 55.36
Johnson & Johnson 163.10
Kohl's 26.43
Alliant Energy 49.79
McDonald's Corp. 280.96
Merck & Co. 109.84
Microsoft 328.66
Pepisco 175.32
Pfizer 35.78
Principal Financial 78.43
Proctor & Gamble 154.51
Prudential 96.09
Sherwin Williams 274.81
Target 125.52
Tyson Foods 52.59
Texas Instruments 169.83
Union Pacific 221.03
US Bancorp 37.06
US Cellular 45.94
Verizon 34.86
Williams. Co. 34.69
Wal-Mart 161.57
