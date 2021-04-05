Adv Auto Parts 183.23
Abbott Labs 119.86
ADM 57.52
Alliant Energy 54.84
Ameriprise 238.28
AutoZone, Inc 1,415.88
Boeing 259.36
Bank of America 39.80
BP PLC ADR 24.26
ConAgra Foods 37.49
Caterpillar 233.71
Clorox 194.40
ChevronTexaco 104.51
Darling Int’l 72.95
Deere & Co. 374.81
Dollar General 207.78
Ennis Bus Forms 21.69
Eaton Corp 142.36
Exelon 44.48
Fastenal 51.44
General Electric 13.46
Goodyear Tire 17.69
Harley Davidson 40.75
Hewlett Packard 32.46
IBM 135.93
International Paper 54.70
Illinois Tool Works 222.30
Johnson & Johnson 163.43
JP Morgan 153.62
Kohl’s 59.07
McDonald’s Corp. 228.85
Merck & Co. 77.00
Microsoft 249.07
Pepsico 143.16
Pfizer 36.28
Principal Financial 61.40
Proctor & Gamble 136.45
Prudential 92.75
Sherwin Williams 255.90
Target 205.35
Tyson Foods 74.62
Texas Instruments 196.93
Union Pacific 223.47
US Bancorp 56.37
US Cellular 37.68
Verizon 58.87
Walt Disney Co. 188.50
Wal-Mart 139.43
Williams Co. 23.75
