Adv Auto Parts 207.02
Abbott Labs 110.06
ADM 87.23
Ameriprise 284.74
AutoZone, Inc. 2,332.09
Boeing 162.92
Bank of America 35.48
BP PLC ADR 31.51
ConAgra Foods 35.40
Caterpillar 195.60
Clorox 148.87
Chevron Texaco 157.69
Darling Int'l. 74.59
Deere & Co. 369.66
Dollar General 253.86
Walt Disney Co. 120.14
Ennis Business Forms 22.54
Eaton Corp. 150.84
Exelon 46.14
Fastenal 55.21
General Electric 77.72
Goodyear Tire 14.83
Harley Davidson 41.20
Hewlett Packard 14.86
IBM 138.37
International Paper 43.59
Illinois Tool Works 213.70
JP Morgan 57.79
Johnson & Johnson 169.31
Kohl's 29.89
Alliant Energy 64.04
McDonald's Corp. 266.54
Merck & Co. 92.08
Microsoft 286.15
Pepisco 180.17
Pfizer 49.15
Principal Financial 78.15
Proctor & Gamble 149.73
Prudential 103.40
Sherwin Williams 244.58
Target 167.04
Tyson Foods 81.75
Texas Instruments 176.45
Union Pacific 238.52
US Bancorp 48.61
US Cellular 30.03
Verizon 44.42
Williams. Co. 34.93
Wal-Mart 137.02
