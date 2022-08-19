Adv Auto Parts  207.02

Abbott Labs   110.06

ADM  87.23

Ameriprise   284.74

AutoZone, Inc.   2,332.09

Boeing   162.92

Bank of America   35.48

BP PLC ADR  31.51

ConAgra Foods   35.40

Caterpillar   195.60

Clorox   148.87

Chevron Texaco   157.69

Darling Int'l.   74.59

Deere & Co.  369.66

Dollar General  253.86

Walt Disney Co.   120.14

Ennis Business Forms  22.54

Eaton Corp.   150.84

Exelon   46.14

Fastenal   55.21

General Electric   77.72

Goodyear Tire  14.83

Harley Davidson   41.20

Hewlett Packard 14.86

IBM   138.37

International Paper   43.59

Illinois Tool Works   213.70

JP Morgan  57.79

Johnson & Johnson   169.31

Kohl's 29.89

Alliant Energy   64.04

McDonald's Corp.   266.54

Merck & Co.  92.08

Microsoft   286.15

Pepisco   180.17

Pfizer 49.15

Principal Financial 78.15

Proctor & Gamble   149.73

Prudential   103.40

Sherwin Williams   244.58

Target  167.04

Tyson Foods  81.75

Texas Instruments   176.45

Union Pacific   238.52

US Bancorp   48.61

US Cellular   30.03

Verizon  44.42

Williams. Co.   34.93

Wal-Mart   137.02

