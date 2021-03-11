Adv Auto Parts 173.64
Abbott Labs 117.52
ADM 58.59
Alliant Energy 49.99
Ameriprise 226.54
AutoZone, Inc 1,261.93
Boeing 252.00
Bank of America 37.24
BP PLC ADR 26.65
ConAgra Foods 36.50
Caterpillar 219.76
Clorox 186.80
ChevronTexaco 111.19
Darling Int’l 78.16
Deere & Co. 364.46
Dollar General 189.67
Ennis Bus Forms 21.21
Eaton Corp 139.21
Exelon 42.03
Fastenal 46.37
General Electric 12.27
Goodyear Tire 17.97
Harley Davidson 36.90
Hewlett Packard 30.34
IBM 127.14
International Paper 53.91
Illinois Tool Works 213.05
Johnson & Johnson 159.14
JP Morgan 154.32
Kohl’s 57.26
McDonald’s Corp. 211.57
Merck & Co. 74.63
Microsoft 237.13
Pepsico 133.22
Pfizer 34.71
Principal Financial 61.10
Proctor & Gamble 126.91
Prudential 92.41
Sherwin Williams 704.00
Target 179.32
Tyson Foods 73.98
Texas Instruments 174.95
Union Pacific 214.52
US Bancorp 53.35
US Cellular 35.52
Verizon 55.51
Walt Disney Co. 196.75
Wal-Mart 132.13
Williams Co. 23.90
