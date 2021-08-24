Adv Auto Parts 207.48
Abbott Labs 125.48
ADM 59.58
Alliant Energy 60.66
Ameriprise 268.03
AutoZone, Inc 1,598.15
Boeing 221.27
Bank of America 41.51
BP PLC ADR 24.65
ConAgra Foods 33.11
Caterpillar 212.55
Clorox 166.75
Chevron-Texaco 97.84
Darling Int’l 73.49
Deere & Co. 367.76
Dollar General 233.03
Ennis Bus Forms 19.69
Eaton Corp 169.57
Exelon 48.91
Fastenal 55.10
General Electric 103.31
Goodyear Tire 15.26
Harley Davidson 40.62
Hewlett Packard 28.89
IBM 139.80
International Paper 58.88
Illinois Tool Works 230.39
Johnson & Johnson 175.36
JP Morgan 157.74
Kohl’s 60.17
McDonald’s Corp. 238.35
Merck & Co. 77.72
Microsoft 302.62
Pepsico 155.89
Pfizer 48.37
Principal Financial 66.87
Proctor & Gamble 143.25
Prudential 105.47
Sherwin Williams 303.00
Target 250.80
Tyson Foods 79.11
Texas Instruments 187.82
Union Pacific 221.35
US Bancorp 56.80
US Cellular 31.74
Verizon 55.00
Walt Disney Co. 178.60
Wal-Mart 148.90
Williams Co. 24.65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.