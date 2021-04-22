Adv Auto Parts 200.59
Abbott Labs 123.72
ADM 58.90
Alliant Energy 56.85
Ameriprise 242.82
AutoZone, Inc 1,476.86
Boeing 234.43
Bank of America 38.37
BP PLC ADR 24.34
ConAgra Foods 38.20
Caterpillar 229.11
Clorox 194.97
ChevronTexaco 100.92
Darling Int’l 70.76
Deere & Co. 367.90
Dollar General 215.02
Ennis Bus Forms 20.39
Eaton Corp 141.43
Exelon 45.08
Fastenal 51.75
General Electric 13.43
Goodyear Tire 17.65
Harley Davidson 48.06
Hewlett Packard 33.79
IBM 141.25
International Paper 55.86
Illinois Tool Works 225.91
Johnson & Johnson 165.11
JP Morgan 147.44
Kohl’s 58.36
McDonald’s Corp. 233.06
Merck & Co. 77.96
Microsoft 257.17
Pepsico 146.07
Pfizer 38.63
Principal Financial 61.64
Proctor & Gamble 134.70
Prudential 96.74
Sherwin Williams 269.73
Target 205.60
Tyson Foods 79.04
Texas Instruments 185.80
Union Pacific 217.98
US Bancorp 56.16
US Cellular 35.84
Verizon 57.28
Walt Disney Co. 182.67
Wal-Mart 139.67
Williams Co. 23.24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.