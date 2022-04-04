Adv Auto Parts 211.92
Abbott Labs 118.88
ADM 90.43
Ameriprise 297.53
AutoZone, Inc. 2,016.38
Boeing 191.18
Bank of America 40.83
BP PLC ADR 29.79
ConAgra Foods 34.12
Caterpillar 220.81
Clorox 145.00
Chevron Texaco 164.37
Darling Int’l. 81.04
Deere & Co. 417.45
Dollar General 226.27
Walt Disney Co. 138.58
Ennis Business Forms 18.65
Eaton Corp. 150.92
Exelon 47.34
Fastenal 60.15
General Electric 92.02
Goodyear Tire 14.22
Harley Davidson 38.80
Hewlett Packard 16.32
IBM 130.27
International Paper 45.90
Illinois Tool Works 208.95
JP Morgan 60.85
Johnson & Johnson 176.47
Kohl’s 60.62
Alliant Energy 62.69
McDonald’s Corp. 246.83
Merck & Co. 83.49
Microsoft 314.97
Pepisco 169.32
Pfizer 50.94
Principal Financial 73.41
Proctor & Gamble 154.08
Prudential 116.30
Sherwin Williams 259.04
Target 214.41
Tyson Foods 89.85
Texas Instruments 182.71
Union Pacific 257.74
US Bancorp 52.66
US Cellular 31.42
Verizon 52.46
Williams. Co. 33.73
Wal-Mart 151.04
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.